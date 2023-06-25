Popular Uptown lunch spot ‘Greens’ closing permanently after over 90 years in business

CHARLOTTE — An Uptown Queen City staple will be closing its doors permanently this week.

Green’s Lunch Inc., located on West 4th Street, has been in business since 1926 and has been run by the same family for over four decades.

The restaurant took to social media to share the news, thanking their loyal customers for their years of support.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for these wonderful 97 years and also for the love and support that you have given us through our recent loss. We will always remember your smiles, hugs, and laughter; you will remain in our hearts as a family. Thank you!”

Green’s Lunch Inc. will permanently close its doors on Wednesday, June 28.

