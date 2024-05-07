1 hurt when car slams into east Charlotte building, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when a car slammed into an east Charlotte building, paramedics said.

It happened some time before 4:30 p.m. on Hickory Grove Road at Lawrence Orr Road, which is near the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead and saw the car went into a building near a daycare. The car seemed to have crossed through the yard of the daycare before crashing.

The car was later loaded onto a flatbed to be towed away.

Drivers in the area should expect a traffic impact.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

