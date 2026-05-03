Prime uptown office site hits market with redevelopment potential

CHARLOTTE — A pair of vintage office buildings in uptown’s Second Ward are listed for sale.

Foundry Commercial is marketing the 43,800-square-foot and 18,000-square-foot buildings at 301 S. Brevard St. on behalf of owner Linden Thomas and Co., according to a news release from Foundry.

The smaller building, constructed in 1936, formerly housed the Brooklyn McCrorey YMCA. It was one of just a handful of buildings to survive the razing of Charlotte’s historic Brooklyn neighborhood in the 1960s and earned historic designation in 2021 from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

The larger building went up in 1968 and served as the headquarters of The United Way of Central Carolinas until 2019. The organization sold the site in December 2017 to Linden Thomas and Co. for $10.5 million.

Tommy Trimble, partner at Foundry Commercial, said in a statement today that the site is one of the most compelling development opportunities available in uptown. The 1.89-acre property sits at the corner of South Brevard and West Third streets. It is less than a mile from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Charlotte Convention Center, Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center.

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