CMPD investigates homicide in University City

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in University City.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police announced that their homicide unit was on scene at the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.

CMPD has not shared the cause of death. Channel 9 is working to find out more about the investigation.

Atrium Health’s University City branch is on the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.

Channel 9 crews spotted a large police presence at the emergency entrance of the hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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