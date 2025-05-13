Principal confirms ICE activity near east Charlotte school drop-off line

CHARLOTTE — Parents are calling for action from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after Immigration and Customs Enforcement was spotted near a drop-off line at an east Charlotte school.

The principal at Charlotte East Language Academy addressed families Monday, saying, in part: “We want to inform you that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity occurred near our school’s drop-off line earlier today. We understand that this may cause concern within our community.”

The Parent Teacher Association at CELA wrote a statement on Instagram later Monday saying, “students deserve safety, dignity, and peace of mind-regardless of immigration status.”

“We urge our school board to take a clear, public stance regarding ICE enforcement,” the Charlotte East PTA wrote in its statement. “School boards hold the power and the responsibility to create and uphold policies that protect our children and ensure schools remain safe, supportive spaces for every student.”

CMS couldn’t confirm whether or not someone was arrested by ICE. A spokesperson for the school district didn’t say if a student was affected.

We’re reaching out to ICE for more information about the activity near the drop-off line, and an ICE spokesperson is working on our request.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: ICE identifies four men arrested outside Mecklenburg County courthouse)

ICE identifies four men arrested outside Mecklenburg County courthouse

©2025 Cox Media Group