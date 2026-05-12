Mother, son say they were attacked by masked man during Kings Mountain home invasion

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A family in Kings Mountain says they were attacked inside their home by a masked man with a shotgun.

No one was hurt, but the woman’s adult son tells Channel 9 he was forced to the floor where his hands were duct-taped behind his back.

The mother says her face was inches from the barrel of a shotgun.

Diane Davis is thankful she and her son are alive after a man wearing a ski mask kicked in their front door early Saturday morning and demanded money.

“He walked over to me, stand over me and showed it at me,” Diane said. “And I kept asking, ‘what do you want? What do you want? Who do you want?’”

She showed us where he put the shotgun to her face and duct taped her son Chris Davis before taking their cell phones and less than $100 in cash and ran off.

“It’s pretty bad. He comes in and does it with my mom. If you got issues with me, take it with me. Don’t take it out on my mom,” Chris said.

Police have identified the suspect as Michael Wilson saying he “repeatedly threatened and terrorized” the family.

Michael Wilson

Several law enforcement agencies in Gaston and Cleveland counties are now working together to find him.

After running into the woods behind the home, investigators say they recovered a mask, gloves and the sawed off shotgun. They also used dogs and drones to search the property and say Wilson “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Diane and Chris say Wilson had been to their home before but was always nice and courteous to Diane, not like this.

“And I still have problems sleeping,” the mother said.

Police say investigators were back out Tuesday following leads in the case. Officers are asking anyone who sees Wilson not to approach him and instead call the police immediately.

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