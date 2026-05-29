Proposed wage increase sparks debate over EMT pay disparity

MECKLENBURG COUNTY — Mecklenburg County leaders are considering increasing the minimum wage for county office workers from $20 to $25.53 an hour. That’s a 28% increase, or about $53,000 a year. Some expressed concern that the raise exceeds what entry-level ambulance workers (EMTs) currently make at MEDIC. The county partially funds MEDIC, but it operates as a separate agency.

The starting pay for an EMT at MEDIC is $21/hour or $43,701 a year.

Commissioners discussed how they could close the funding gap during Thursday’s straw vote budget meeting. They voted, 5-3, to ask county manager Michael Bryant to set aside $2.3 million in a restricted contingency fund that could be used to support MEDIC salaries.

Commissioner Elaine Powell has been a longtime supporter of MEDIC. She said its employees should be making a living wage.

“This is where we are, and I don’t know how we say to MEDIC, ‘You’re excluded,’” Powell said. “I don’t know how we could ever do that … MEDIC deserves more than 25.53 an hour, but it’s a start.”

Commissioners said they plan to review the agency’s compensation structure and the results of the system study before making any decisions on MEDIC pay. Channel 9 has covered the study process extensively. The study is expected to be finalized in July.

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