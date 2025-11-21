Local

Prosecutors rest cases against suspects in killing of sandwich shop owner

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Prosecutors rested their cases Friday morning against suspects Terry Conner and Steven Staples, who are on trial for the shooting death of NoDa sandwich shop owner Scott Brooks.

On Thursday, prosecutors showed the jury cellphone data from phones tied to the suspects.

Those phones pinged near Brooks Sandwich House in the days before and the morning of Brooks’ death.

Conner and Staples are accused of robbing and killing Scott Brooks on Dec. 9, 2019, outside of Brooks’ Sandwich Shop.

