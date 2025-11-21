Prosecutors rest cases against suspects in killing of sandwich shop owner

CHARLOTTE — Prosecutors rested their cases Friday morning against suspects Terry Conner and Steven Staples, who are on trial for the shooting death of NoDa sandwich shop owner Scott Brooks.
On Thursday, prosecutors showed the jury cellphone data from phones tied to the suspects.
#Breaking: Prosecutors rest their cases against Terry Conner and Steven Staples. Both men are on trial for the murder of Scott Brooks.— Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 21, 2025
We are now seeing if either defense teams will bring their own evidence or testimony and if their clients will take the stand. @wsoctv
Those phones pinged near Brooks Sandwich House in the days before and the morning of Brooks’ death.
Conner and Staples are accused of robbing and killing Scott Brooks on Dec. 9, 2019, outside of Brooks’ Sandwich Shop.
