Prosecutors seek adult trial for 16-year-old murder suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Prosecutors want to try a 16-year-old murder suspect in Rock Hill as an adult.

The teen is one of two suspects charged with the killing of 19-year-old Jy Querious Catoe outside of Adam’s Grocery Store earlier this month.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, the 16-year-old was in court on Tuesday.

At that time, prosecutors revealed the teen was already facing separate gun charges at the time of the shooting.

A second suspect, A’monte Whilte, also appeared in court two weeks ago. Both suspects are still in jail without bond.

VIDEO: 1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody

1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody

©2025 Cox Media Group