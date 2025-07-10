1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The 19-year-old who was shot outside Adam’s Grocery in Rock Hill Monday has died from his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department.

The shooting occurred at a convenience store on South Wilson Street just before 10 p.m., where two male suspects allegedly opened fire on two other men.

Rock Hill Police have identified two suspects involved in the shooting.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. The juvenile is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The second suspect, identified as A’montae Kevion Markise White, 19, from Rock Hill, turned himself in at the Rock Hill Law Center on Thursday. He faces similar charges of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to initial reports, the suspects followed one of the victims out of Adam’s Grocery and began shooting. The victim who succumbed to his injuries was a passenger in the car that was being fired upon as it attempted to leave the scene.

