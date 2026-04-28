Protecting the life of your cell phone battery

CHARLOTTE — Many people consider their phone their lifeline. We use them to wake up and keep track of important information, but sometimes, keeping them charged and ready to go can be a challenge.

In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s Damany Lewis speaks with mechanical engineer and UNC Charlotte assistant professor, Anthony Bombik, about why you shouldn’t always aim for 100%.

TUNE IN >> On Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., Damany Lewis breaks down more tips and tricks for extending the life of your cell phone, including what leaving your phone in your car actually does to it.

©2026 Cox Media Group