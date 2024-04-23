Pulte ramps up construction at Belmont development with 800 homes

BELMONT, N.C. — National homebuilder PulteGroup Inc. is opening sales at its large active-adult community in Belmont in the coming weeks.

The Atlanta-based builder, one of the largest in the Charlotte region, began site work for Carolina Riverside in 2022. The 462-acre site is off Armstrong Ford Road, along the South Fork Catawba River. That development will include 809 single-family homes restricted to residents ages 55 and up upon full buildout.

Construction started last December, with six model homes and about a dozen more residences underway now, Pulte spokesperson Maggie Haskell said.

Pulte held an on-site event for prospective homebuyers over the weekend that was expected to draw more than 700 people. From there, the goal is to start writing contracts in May or June with closings for the first homes to take place in this year’s fourth quarter, Haskell said.

