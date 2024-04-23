M/I Homes targets townhome project at former David Murdock-owned site in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — M/I Homes is looking to add another significant project to its Charlotte-area portfolio. The homebuilder must first win rezoning approval from Kannapolis City Council tonight.

M/I Homes wants to rezone a 48-acre site off Irish Glen Drive to allow for the development of 233 townhomes, city documents show. The request must go before council members because the city’s planning and zoning commission approved it by less than the three-fourths majority required for adoption.

The project site is owned by an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based Insite Properties, Rowan County real estate records show. Insite purchased the property as part of its larger acquisition in 2022 and 2023 of Kannapolis land holdings owned by David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke. Insite has plans to spur significant amounts of residential and commercial development at those sites. The site eyed by M/I Homes is less than 2 miles from Kannapolis City Hall and the N.C. Research Campus.

