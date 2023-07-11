Railcar company TTX Co. to relocate HQ from Chicago to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Chicago-based rail and freight management company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte, creating 150 jobs here.

TTX Co. will invest $14.5 million in the move that will include leasing 70,000 square feet of office space.

The N.C. economic investment committee approved incentives for the TTX deal Tuesday morning. The headquarters move “includes units involved with finance, information technology, human resources, and business and product development, among others,” the state said in a media release. A specific location for the operations was not immediately disclosed, and the committee said during its meeting that the company was still evaluating multiple real estate options.

TTX provides railcars and freight car management services, and was founded in 1955 by the Pennsylvania Railroad.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Internet company with mission to close digital divide opens South End HQ)

Internet company with mission to close digital divide opens South End HQ

©2023 Cox Media Group