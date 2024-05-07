Investigators say SC pastor’s wife died by suicide; more details released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Investigators have released new details after loved ones called for more information about the death of a South Carolina pastor’s wife.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Mica Miller, the wife of a Myrtle Beach pastor, was seen on surveillance camera buying a gun and ammo just hours before she died by suicide on April 27.

Authorities said Miller called 911 from the Lumber River State Park, which is where she was found. They said she asked the dispatcher if her phone could be located because she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to be able to find her.

Investigators later found her body in the water, along with the gun she bought that day.

The sheriff’s office said Miller and her husband were separated. They said he was with someone else at the time and not in North Carolina.

“While I know it’s not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life.”

Read Miller’s obituary here.

