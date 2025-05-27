Rainy weather brings tree down on house in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As the rain continues to build up Tuesday morning, we’re keeping an eye on the potential for trees to fall around Charlotte.

One home in east Charlotte was hit early Tuesday morning. Channel 9 spotted the home on Walnut Wood Drive, which is near East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Idlewild Road.

A tree fell on the house and smashed through the roof around 3 a.m. It also knocked out power.

MEDIC says it didn’t respond to the scene, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Tuesday, which could cause some trees to be unstable -- be careful underneath older trees.

