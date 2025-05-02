Rally founders to open restaurant in lower South End with acclaimed chef

CHARLOTTE — The founders of this popular pickleball social club are serving up a new venture in lower South End.

Meg Charity and Barrett Worthington, founders of Rally, are developing a neighborhood-style restaurant at 117 Southside Drive. They declined to share the name yet.

“We’re building it to be a stand-alone space, a brand and an identity of its own,” Worthington says. “We want to attract people who have no idea Rally even exists to come eat.”

Rally’s 27,650-square-foot entertainment complex spans two buildings on a 1.9-acre parcel at Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive. The restaurant will sit adjacent to Rally’s outdoor pickleball courts. It is slated to open this summer.

