Ralph Norman talks campaign for South Carolina governor

The race for South Carolina’s governor’s mansion is heating up.

Congressman and York County native Ralph Norman is among the crowded field of candidates who want to replace Henry McMaster as governor.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry asked Norman why he’s running and what he hopes to accomplish.

The primary race for governor is in June.

“Running for governor was the furthest thing from my mind. Congress, we were doing a lot of good things,” Norman said. “President Trump, we had some good things that we were working on the big beautiful bill. All of his initiatives he was fulfilling, and we were part of that. The election for governor—when I saw who was running, I said I cannot give this state up to what I consider nice people. But South Carolina is at a crossroads in a way that we have never seen before.”

Norman has represented South Carolina’s 5th congressional district since 2017, serving counties like York, Lancaster, and Chester.

>> Watch a peek of Norman’s interview in the video at the top of the page and watch the full interview this Sunday on the Politcal Beat at 12:30 p.m.

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