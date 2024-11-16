Ranking of Charlotte’s Best Places to Work revealed

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal’s Best Places to Work program highlights local employers that have figured out a winning formula for attracting top talent — and keeping those people satisfied and engaged.

For many companies, that means robust benefits like health insurance, plenty of paid time off, contributions to retirement or help with financial planning, and so on. But our BPTW honorees go beyond that.

Asked how they take care of employees, representatives for a number of the honorees talked about treating workers like family, placing an emphasis on health and wellness, and allowing flexibility for work-life balance. Others talked about culture — making time to build connections among employees, celebrating milestones and successes, and offering support through difficult times. Often, they said that taking care of employees, in turn, leads to customers being taken care of and company goals being achieved.

Companies recognized in CBJ’s special report applied for the program through an online nomination process. Once enrolled, companies had their employees participate in surveys issued and evaluated by Quantum Workplace, which assigned scores that determined the rankings.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds

Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds





©2024 Cox Media Group