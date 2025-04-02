Wadesboro mourns K-9 officer killed during traffic stop

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Blitz, who died during a traffic stop incident that escalated into a chase ending in Mt. Gilead.

The incident began when officers stopped a suspect, Lewis Davis Junior the Third, for a fictitious plate near a popular ice cream stand off US74.

The situation unexpectedly escalated, leading to a chase over 20 miles away.

“It’s very disheartening. I mean K-9s are part of our families as well,” said Jody Miranda, a veterinary technician. “I can’t imagine how the police department is feeling.”

Police say the suspect sped off during the traffic stop, leading to a chase that concluded when the suspect’s tires were blown out in Mt. Gilead.

During the apprehension, K-9 Blitz took down the suspect, but was killed in the process, and the dog’s handler was injured.

The suspect, Lewis Davis Junior the Third, apologized at the scene and is now facing multiple charges, including attempting to run over an officer and assaulting a K-9.

Wadesboro Police Chief has never handled the death of a K-9 before and is bringing in a chaplain to help officers cope with the loss.

Lewis Davis Junior the Third had his first court appearance today and is being held in Anson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

