Ranlo mayor’s remarks about ‘superior race’ draw criticism from NAACP

RANLO, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has condemned Ranlo Mayor Lynn Black for his comments about a ‘superior race’ following his re-election loss to a Black candidate.

Mayor Black made the controversial remarks at City Hall, where he initially referred to a ‘superior race’ before quickly clarifying that he meant the ‘human race.’

The NAACP described Black’s statement as ‘unacceptable and beneath the standards of leadership,’ emphasizing their commitment to working with residents and leaders to ensure accountability.

Black’s comments came after he lost the election to Cory Creech, who is set to take over as mayor next month.

Efforts to reach Mayor Black for further comment through City Hall have been unsuccessful.

