RDU terminal reopens after anonymous threat cleared

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. — A terminal was evacuated at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday morning after the airport received an anonymous threat.

Terminal 1 at RDU was evacuated around 4:20 a.m. on Monday after the threat was received.

Law enforcement partnered with TSA officers to check the facility.

The terminal reopened around 6 a.m. after the facility was checked and cleared.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation, and law enforcement is remaining at the airport.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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