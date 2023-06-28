Real estate brokerage founded by ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ star launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A California-based luxury residential real estate brokerage founded by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Buying Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky is launching in Charlotte with a franchise office.

Two Charlotte brokers are behind that franchise location of The Agency, according to a news release from the company.

Erika Mendoza and Abigail Hines Miller, both of whom were most recently with Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate, will lead the local office at 3540 Toringdon Way in the Ballantyne area.

VIDEO: Navigating Charlotte’s top-ranking real estate market

