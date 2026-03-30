Charlotte SHOUT! festival to draw thousands of attendees; road closures begin

CHARLOTTE — The city expects 10,000 people to attend this year’s Charlotte SHOUT! festival, which is a celebration of art, culture, and community.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The event officially gets underway on Friday, but road closures near First Ward Park started Monday.

Eighth Street is closed between North Brevard Street and the Blue Line tracks. The event lasts through April 19. The road won’t reopen until April 20.

VIDEO: Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

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