Red Lobster among Mecklenburg County restaurants to earn ‘B’ health grade

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in the review received grades of “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of May, according to data pulled June 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in the review.

A total of 692 such establishments, five of which scored below 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in May that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among the restaurants scoring below an “A” last month was a Red Lobster location that received a “B” grade twice as well as a Charlotte restaurant that earned a “C.”

See the list on CBJ’s website here.

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