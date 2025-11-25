Renter says PODS missed promised move, leading apartment complex to tow container

CHARLOTTE — This all starts with basketball. Peppar -- who asked Channel 9 not to use her last name -- says her daughter plays college ball.

“I wanted to be closer to her. Instead of watching her games on TV, I want to be in the stands and supporting her,” she said.

So, she moved to northeast Charlotte, but only for a while. She decided to move, rented a PODS container, and loaded it. Peppar says the apartment complex told her she had to move it within four days, or they’d tow it. She says she told PODS.

“They reassured me that they would be there to pick it up in time and not to worry,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. “And I went on their word what they told me as a consumer. I trusted them.”

But Peppar says four days came and went, that it was sitting there six, but not for long.

“One of my neighbors sent me a picture of it being towed on the back of the tow truck,” she said, along with her belongings. “Everything that we own, bed, you name it, is in there.”

“Meanwhile, the [tow company] is withholding it and the fees are going up,” she said. She refused to pay, emailed Action 9, and said the tab was up to $1,200.

“It’s just been a nightmare,” she said. “They don’t care who’s paying for it. It needs to be paid for.”

Stoogenke emailed PODS.

The company responded: “At PODS, we pride ourselves on our unwavering commitment to customer service and satisfaction. Instances of containers being towed are extremely rare. Customers in apartment complexes or condos are responsible for obtaining approval from their property manager before scheduling delivery of a PODS container. Therefore, per our rental agreement, customers are responsible for all towing and storage fees. However, given the specifics of this particular case, we have retrieved the customer’s container and have redelivered it to her new address as a goodwill gesture. The customer will not be responsible for paying the towing fees. We consider this matter to be resolved.”

No matter what company you use, know the fine print.

