Woman accused of pulling gun, demanding money after minor crash at liquor store

CHARLOTTE — A minor fender bender in a west Charlotte liquor store parking lot escalated into a frightening confrontation Friday, when police said a woman pulled a gun and demanded money from another driver.

Diamond Pierce, 28, was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats after the incident outside an ABC store next to the QT on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Diamond Pierce

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was backing out of a spot when she hit the car that Pierce was in.

Pierce got out and walked up to her car, the woman said.

“And started getting very hostile,” she said. “(Pierce) then points at a gun and said, I need to come off with some cash app or some money. And I told her just to calm down because we could settle this by insurance, giving each other’s names, like normal people.”

Pierce continued to flash a tan-colored pistol in her waistband, the victim said.

“(Pierce) was basically saying, ‘If you pull off, I’m going to shoot you,’” she said.

Bystanders saw the commotion and flagged down a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer driving by, who intervened.

Pierce was arrested, and police said they found the gun in the hood of her car.

The victim was grateful for their help.

“I’m happy they did what they did, because, honestly, we were scared that if we had pulled off, she would have started shooting at the car,” she said.

Pierce admitted to police that she flashed the gun and demanded money, court records show. She should never have had a gun, because she’s a convicted felon, police said.

Pierce was still in jail Monday afternoon.

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