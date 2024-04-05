Researchers predict active hurricane season

The predictions are in and this year’s hurricane season could be record-breaking.

According to a Colorado State University forecast, researchers predict 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes this season.

In an average year, there are 14 named storms. Seven of them become hurricanes - three of them major.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration blames climate change for the higher numbers. The ocean’s heat sets the stage for more ferocious hurricanes, and experts say that heat is at an unprecedented level.

