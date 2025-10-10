Restaurateur transforms century-old mill building

CHARLOTTE — Michal Bay’s latest venture, an authentic Italian restaurant, is open in Mooresville.

Florence Wine & Beer Garden is at 518 S. Church St. in Merino Mill. Bay, a local restaurateur and owner of Merino Mill, said patrons can expect a curated menu of traditional, home-cooked Italian food.

“I was lucky enough to travel (to Italy) many times, so some of the dishes are from my travel experiences,” he said. “One of the main things that was important was offering (affordable) prices. I want everyone to be able to experience this and have good food.”

