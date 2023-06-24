The results are in: NC Zoo reveals giraffe name following vote

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Weeks ago, the North Carolina Zoo asked its social media followers for help naming their newest giraffe. More than 100,000 responses later, and he finally has a name.

Introducing Fenn! Fenn is named in honor of the founders of @Save_Giraffe, Julian and Stephanie Fennessy. He was born on May 20, weighing 145 pounds and standing at 6 feet, the zoo reported.

After more than 100,000 responses, our male giraffe calf officially has a name. Introducing Fenn, the 4-week-old, 220-pound heartbreaker!#WorldGiraffeDay pic.twitter.com/yULtwxDQTP — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) June 21, 2023

The other names offered were:

Nelson: After Nelson Mandela.

Mosi: African name used for “firstborn son.”

Tamu: Swahili for “sweet”

Jackson: The calf’s dad is named Jack, “Son of Jack.”

Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

The parents are Leia (first-time mom), born in 2009 at Zoo Miami and arrived at the Zoo in 2014, and Jack, born in 2008 at Dickerson Park Zoo and arrived at the Zoo in 2009.

