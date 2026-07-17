Retail center in Davidson fetches $25.1M after tenant overhaul

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The sale of this Davidson retail center netted a return of more than 300% in just over two years.

Gleneagles Davidson LLC purchased Sadler Square for $25.1 million on July 14 — a roughly $19 million increase from February 2024, when the property last changed hands, Mecklenburg County property records show.

The buyer’s address is linked to McAdenville-based Pharr, North Carolina, Secretary of State records show. Filings name William Pittman as registered agent; Pharr lists Bill Pittman on the company’s website as vice president of finance.

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