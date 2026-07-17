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Retail center in Davidson fetches $25.1M after tenant overhaul

By Charlotte Business Journal
Sadler Square has been transformed in recent years as part of efforts to reposition the neighborhood retail center. (Piedmont Capital)
By Charlotte Business Journal

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The sale of this Davidson retail center netted a return of more than 300% in just over two years.

Gleneagles Davidson LLC purchased Sadler Square for $25.1 million on July 14 — a roughly $19 million increase from February 2024, when the property last changed hands, Mecklenburg County property records show.

The buyer’s address is linked to McAdenville-based Pharr, North Carolina, Secretary of State records show. Filings name William Pittman as registered agent; Pharr lists Bill Pittman on the company’s website as vice president of finance.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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