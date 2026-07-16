Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 17-19

CHARLOTTE — Enjoy a weekend packed with festivals, concerts, markets and family fun across the Charlotte area. From the Pageland Watermelon Festival, to Usher and Chris Brown at Bank of America Stadium and a monster truck extravaganza, here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The 75th Annual Pageland Watermelon Festival will be held this weekend in downtown. With local vendors, food, music, rides and more, this summer festival is great for the whole family.

Usher and Chris Brown are bringing “The R&B Tour” to Bank of America Stadium this weekend. They even added a second show Saturday for two nights of music.

See “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” at Booth Playhouse this weekend.

The Turnpike Troubadours will play Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

Support local businesses at Gatito Night Market, a multicultural festival and marketplace, along North Tryon Street, this weekend.

The Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin will perform at Middle C Jazz Friday night.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this weekend at Atrium Health Ballpark. There will be post-game firework shows on Friday and Saturday, and a Hawaiian shirt giveaway will be held during Sunday’s game.

In Gastonia, watch the Ghost Peppers take on the Lexington Legends at CaroMont Health Park.

China Grove will host its 45th Annual Farmers Day Festival this weekend on Main Street. There will be local vendors, live entertainment and more to honor the areas agricultural roots.

Check out the Gothic Punk Night Market at NoDa Brewing Co. Friday evening.

Head to Camp North End Friday night for music from a live DJ, late-night shopping, drinks and more.

Cars and Coffee returns Saturday morning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone. This cruise-in style event will feature prized classis, customs and hot rods.

Immerse yourself in the world of meat-eating vegetation Saturday morning with a Carnivorous Plant Pop-Up at Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. Shop from the collection or just stop by to catch of glimpse of these fascinating plants.

Shop small at the SouthEnd Handcrafted Market on Camden Saturday. Local vendors will line up their booths from West Tremont Avenue to West Boulevard.

Connect with a community of local flow artists at the July Park Flow at Veterans Park Saturday.

Grab your boots and head to the first-ever Charlotte R&B Rodeo Southern Style Food Festival at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord Saturday.

Get tickets to Mecklenburg County Center’s DIY: Paint and Plant, where guests will learn basic gardening skills and decorate terracotta pots. It starts at noon Saturday.

Go to the Chicago & Styx concert at Truliant Amphitheater Saturday night.

Enjoy a night under the stars watching “The Sandlot” at Fourth Ward Park Saturday.

Lindsey Stirling will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night.

Monster Jam will return to the Spectrum Center Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets here to witness the monster truck trick show extravaganza for yourself.

Catch rapper BabyChiefDoIt at The Underground Saturday night.

Enjoy a peaceful Sunday morning at the That’s Novel Books Silent Book Club at Camp North End.

There will be a Moana-themed brunch at Urban District Market Sunday morning. Dress the kids as their favorite characters and enjoy a luau-inspired brunch menu, a hula dance lesson, fun photo ops and more.

Enjoy yoga on the rooftop of the Harvey B. Gantt Center Sunday, and then treat yourself to a tour of the galleries.

T.I. is bringing “The King Succession Tour” to The Fillmore Sunday night.

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