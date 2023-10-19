A review of Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspections in September

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments included in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 17 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.

Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 864 such establishments, 12 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in September that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted in the summary.

Among those to score below a 90 on their initial health inspection in September were Chinese restaurants in Huntersville and Charlotte as well as a longtime SouthPark eatery.

