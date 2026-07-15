Rising college costs drive more students toward two-year programs

CHARLOTTE — As the cost of a four-year college degree continues to rise, Central Piedmont Community College is seeing an increase in enrollment for its two-year programs.

The college told Channel 9’s Damany Lewis that more students are focusing their attention on skilled trades and high-demand careers.

“Overall, we continue to see growth across the college, and it’s not just in construction and skilled trades, but we’re also seeing growth in areas like healthcare, business and accounting, public safety, IT, so all of those areas where we’re also seeing workforce demand,” Anne McGovern, associate vice president for communications at CPCC, said.

Among the most popular tracks for students are construction management technology, electrical system technology and air conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology.

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