NC school districts watch rising diesel prices

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Soaring diesel prices are impacting local school districts and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

In Burke County, they’ve seen a 54% increase since the start of the school year. AAA says diesel prices have gone up more than $1.30 per gallon in just one month.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spotted prices over $5 a gallon in Catawba County, and schools in the area are watching the spike closely.

Thankfully, Catawba County Schools believes they’ll be good through the end of the school year.

Bandys High School in Catawba refilled 10 buses with diesel fuel Wednesday morning. The school district receives an average of 7,000 gallons of diesel each week for its 206 buses and another 72 activity buses.

The bus director said last year alone, they traveled two million miles, so they have been keeping an eye on the rising prices.

Balancing out the spike in prices now are the very low costs at the beginning of the school year when school districts were paying only $2.40 a gallon.

“We’ll be budgeting our allotment for next year,” Brett Huffman, Catawba County Schools transportation director, said. “We keep a close tab on those changes in diesel prices, so we can adjust as needed if there is to be a steeper increase moving forward.”

