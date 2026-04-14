Rising fuel prices impact shipments for local businesses

GASTONIA, N.C. — Since the start of the war, more than 80 oil factories in the Middle East have been damaged, resulting in 13 million fewer barrels produced each day.

Now oil prices are hovering around $100 per barrel, with gas prices averaging $4.09 per gallon.

The Original Salt is a global corporation operating out of Gastonia. Shopping is an essential part of their business, which means the conflict in Iran has their attention right now.

Their headquarters are in Gaston County, but their products come from 16 different countries before they are shipped to companies across the country. They brought extra supplies when prices dropped, so there have been no impact for consumers so far.

But the battle over oil coming through the Strait of Hormuz near Iran continues.

Iran is limiting the flow of oil and the U.S. Military is setting up a blockade of shipments from Iran.

The company forecast indicates this struggle over control will have a long-term impact.

The price on one for their major items is up by 40%. They are working on ways to abort those costs. They are not alone.

We’ll have more on the impact to local businesses starting tonight at 5 p.m.

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