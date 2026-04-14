Detective says social media comments about fight may have led to deadly shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Detectives are trying to figure out if a fight in a McDonald’s parking lot involving a gun is connected to a deadly shooting in a rural neighborhood days later.

In a video sent to Channel 9, you can see two young women in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Pageland, gearing up for a physical fight on Saturday.

During the fight, you can see a man nearby flashing a yellow gun multiple times, but he never fired the weapon.

“You don’t even want to send your kids out to the first house to play anymore because you don’t know what’s going on,” said Leslie Rogers, a parent.

She heard about the fight after the video of the incident was posted to social media.

But Chesterfield County Detective Brittany Robinson says online conversation about the post may have led to a deadly shooting Monday morning.

“I believe personally it’s just based off the comments that just grew tension between the two groups and it caused drama, more drama,” Robinson said.

That deadly shooting was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. You can hear the victim knocking on the suspect’s door. Moments after the victim walks away, detectives say the suspect, Reggie Ivey, opened the door and shot the man several times.

Robinson says detectives are still investigating the motive for the murder and what led up to it. She has a message for the public.

“The shooting has to stop, like, it’s pointless,” said Robinson. “I don’t understand why we have to shoot and kill somebody and for somebody to lose their life over a video or a comment or a post on social media. It’s mind blowing.”

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