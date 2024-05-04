Road flooded, closed indefinitely in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A road in Matthews is closed after intense rain caused flooding in the area, Matthews Police Department announced.

MPD alerted the public around 10:45 a.m. that Sam Newell Road is closed south of Independence Point Parkway. There is a creek right where the road is flooded.

Highway 51 is an alternate route for drivers traveling through the area.

>>> FIND OTHER ROUTES WITH TRAFFIC TEAM 9′S LOCAL TRAFFIC MAP

Officials don’t know when the road will reopen.

(WATCH: Uptown Charlotte enveloped in clouds, rain as thunder rumbles in the area)

Uptown Charlotte enveloped in clouds, rain as thunder rumbles in the area

©2024 Cox Media Group