Road rage incident leads to standoff in Statesville, police say

A road rage incident where someone fired into a car Wednesday afternoon led to a police standoff south of the downtown Statesville area, police said.

Nearly 15 officers with guns drawn surrounded the home on Fieldstone Circle, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported at about 4:15 p.m.

The suspect’s mother has been on a police bullhorn trying to get her son out.

Family members said he suffers from PTSD and is a former military service member.

The police chief said the suspect shot into the car after it pulled into an armory down the street.

They found the suspect’s vehicle at his home about two blocks away and blocked off the neighborhood, not letting residents go home.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

