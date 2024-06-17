Local

One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one woman was killed on Glenwood Drive late Sunday night.

MEDIC confirmed it took one person to a hospital with life threatening injuries from a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, CMPD said detectives were investigating a homicide on Glenwood Drive near I-85.

Channel 9 crews saw multiple CMPD cruisers outside the EconoLodge until early Monday morning.

CMPD did not immediately say what prompted the gunfire or if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

WATCH: 1 person hospitalized after shooting in south Charlotte

1 person hospitalized after shooting in south Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read