Roads closed by Bank of America Stadium during helicopter-aided scoreboard repairs

CHARLOTTE — Uptown residents may wake up on Sunday morning to the sounds of a helicopter hovering above Bank of America Stadium.

Crews are working to replace a fan inside the scoreboard. Starting around 9 a.m. a helicopter will fly above the stadium to lift the heavy fans to the boards.

Streets in front of the sports arena will close, so drivers will have to detour.

Graham and Mint Streets will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Morehead Street starting at 7 a.m.

Traffic officials expect the roads to reopen by 5 p.m., but repairs could wrap up by 11 a.m. Drivers can use Church Street to get around the closure.

The helicopter should wrap up by 10 a.m.

