Robert F Kennedy to remain on North Carolina ballot for now

CHARLOTTE — Despite dropping out and endorsing former President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on North Carolina’s presidential ballot for now.

A spokesperson for NCSBE says the We The People Party has not informed the State Board of any changes to its nomination. RFK was nominated by the We The People Party as its presidential candidate.

Even if RFK requests to be removed, it is not a guarantee. NCSBE starts mailing out absentee ballots in two weeks and almost a third of NC counties have already started printing ballots.

“If We The People officially withdraws his nomination, the State Board would have to consider whether it is practical to remove his name from ballots and reprint ballots at that time,” NCSBE spokesperson Patrick Gannon said. “As of Friday afternoon, nearly 30 of 100 counties had started printing ballots in North Carolina.”

Last month, NCSBE voted 4-1 to put the We The People Party on the ballot after initially questioning the party’s petition collection process.

(WATCH: Local voters ‘surprised,’ ‘disappointed’ after Biden drops out of election)

Local voters ‘surprised,’ ‘disappointed’ after Biden drops out of election





©2024 Cox Media Group