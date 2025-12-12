Rock Hill man charged after teen conspirator killed in attempted robbery, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill 20-year-old is facing multiple charges after a teen was killed in an attempted robbery in November.

Jaquavious Marcel White has been arrested in connection with the incident on Nov. 28 in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace. He is facing charges of Attempted Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

An investigation revealed that White, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and an 18-year-old accomplice, who was found deceased, attempted to rob two males at gunpoint. During the robbery, one of the victims shot both suspects.

White was treated for his gunshot wounds and released from the hospital before being taken into custody on Thursday, officials said. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court on Friday at 2 p.m.

The case is being handled by the Rock Hill Police Department, and further developments are expected following White’s bond hearing, officials said.

