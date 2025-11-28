1 killed, another injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a Rock Hill shooting early Friday morning, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Eden Terrace just before 12:38 a.m. Friday.

There, they found an 18-year-old male lying on the ground, deceased from gunshot wounds. Police also discovered a 20-year-old male with several gunshot wounds who was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the homicide.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

