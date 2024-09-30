Rock Hill man who was shot during robbery last year dies in crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill who stepped in to help bystanders during a convenience store robbery last year has died in a car crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Dalton Wheeler, 24, made the news last July after he was shot by a suspected robber at Circle K on Cherry Road. Police said Wheeler walked into the store and tackled the suspect, who pulled a gun from his waistband. The two fought over the handgun, police said, which fired twice, hitting Wheeler. The suspect was arrested by police near the store.

The coroner’s office reported on Monday that Wheeler was involved in a deadly crash Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Old York Road and S. Shiloh Road.

Authorities said Wheeler was driving a vehicle that flipped over on the side of the road. Wheeler was ejected during the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Toxicology results are still pending.

(VIDEO: 2 trapped after tree falls on home near creek in Rock Hill)

2 trapped after tree falls on home near creek in Rock Hill

©2024 Cox Media Group