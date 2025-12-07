Local

Rock Hill schools celebrate high school football state championship wins

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill School District is celebrating two high school football state championships this weekend.

Northwestern High School Trojans secured their back-to-back state championship title with a decisive 55 to 13 victory over Irmo on Friday.

South Pointe High School followed suit on Saturday, winning their state championship game against South Florence with a score of 35 to 14.

District officials expressed immense pride in the achievements of both schools, stating that ‘proud is an understatement.’

