Rock Hill Schools considering changes to mental health services for students

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Leaders with Rock Hill Schools say they’re considering changes to how the district provides mental health services to students.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry started investigating after parents contacted her with their worries -- one parent was concerned that all mental health counselors with the district would be laid off in January.

“Families need a lot of support too,” said Tracey Page, a parent of a student in Rock Hill.

Page says mental health is a bigger issue among school-aged kids than ever before.

“There’s more behavior things that go on now, these days,” Page told Terry.

She said she heard that all counselors in Rock Hill Public Schools could lose their jobs. Someone else called Channel 9 with similar reports this week, and dozens of people talked about the topic on social media.

On Wednesday, we asked district leaders if the reports are true.

“No layoffs have taken place. We aren’t sure if or when layoffs will take place,” the district’s spokesperson said. “Mental health is a core part of our newly adopted strategic plan. Knowing the importance of mental health services coupled with where we stand in a budget shortfall, we have to explore sustainable ways to ensure these services will continue to be provided to our children.”

She said the district is exploring possibilities and new partnerships, and they met with counselors on Oct. 2 to discuss one of those options.

We’ll update this story with new developments.

