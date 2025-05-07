Mayor Lyles apologizes to CMPD chief amid city settlement

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, Mayor Vi Lyles publicly said sorry on Wednesday to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings for comments made by former Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari in Bokhari’s quest to secure outer carrier vests for officers.

“The chief was publicly attacked by a former councilmember who stated his intent was to damage his reputation and end his career,” Lyles said. “I owe the chief an apology for not publicly supporting him there.”

As Channel 9 reported, those comments and the debate over outer carrier vests led to a secret vote to settle with the chief who was threatening legal action.

The city attorney defended those talks happening behind closed doors.

“{The city} is obligated to comply with the personnel privacy statute that maintains the confidentiality of the information in the personnel file,” Interim City Attorney Anthony Fox said.

While councilmembers maintained their silence on the closed session proceedings, they were not shy about talking about an email from Councilmember Victoria Watlington sent Tuesday night.

“I’m extremely concerned with the level of unethical, immoral, and frankly, illegal activities occurring within city government,” the email said. “I have seen enough. Over the last five and a half years, I have witnessed the brazen disregard for dissenting opinions and the rule of law. Never, however, have I seen such an egregious example as what has occurred in the last week. It is time for a change.”

Councilman Ed Driggs criticized Watlington for the remarks.

“It saddens me that a member of council would use scaremongering tactics like this to draw attention to herself,” he said. “I’m not aware of any foundation for councilmember Watlington’s allegations.”

Councilman Malcolm Graham called on Watlington to produce evidence that something they’ve done is improper

“Words like unethical, immoral, illegal activities, disregard for the sitting opinions of rule law, they matter a lot,” he said. “They echo outside the building.”

Councilmembers and Lyles called on Watlington to produce evidence. Fox said he is prepared to investigate anything she brings forward.

Reached by phone, Watlington told Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno that she was not alleging economic corruption. She said that she was referring to people taking actions that are not within their authority. She says there needs to be an overhaul of how the city conducts business.

Graham also called on Fox to investigate the source of the leaks about the closed session. Fox said if that is something the council desires, he will likely hire outside counsel. Fox declined to reveal the amount of money being provided to Jennings as part of the settlement. He also did not commit to releasing it, but said he will comply with the law.

A spokesperson for Jennings says the chief watched the press conference and appreciated the support from the mayor and council.

