Roommate dispute leads to attempted murder charge in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County man is being held on a $1 million bond after deputies say he tried to kill his roommate during an argument over noise.

Noah Groover, 22, is charged with attempted first‑degree murder. Deputies say he was arrested during a traffic stop in Burke County.

According to investigators, Groover’s roommate complained that he was making too much noise. Deputies say Groover responded by firing five shots at the roommate.

Noah Groover

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Groover was given another $300,000 bond for failing to appear in court on a previous felony charge.

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