Roundabout construction project to close Cornelius streets

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Drivers in Cornelius and Davidson can expect delays and diverted routes as a new road construction begins.

A new roundabout is being constructed at the border of Cornelius and Davidson.

The project will include realigning the intersection of Main and Potts Streets. NC Highway 115 is currently closed between the train trestle and Davidson Street as part of that project.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor reports that drivers will be diverted to Potts Street during the time of the construction.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

For real-time traffic updates, visit the WSOC Live Traffic Map.

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